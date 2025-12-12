Sonu Nigam, Amit Kumar, Sudesh Bhosle reunite for a musical evening

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Bollywood playback stalwarts Sonu Nigam, Amit Kumar and Sudesh Bhosle recently came together for a fun reunion.

They were joined by veteran actor Sachin Pilgaonkar and superstar comedian Johnny Lever at a private musical gathering. Singer Sudesh Bhosle shared pictures of the fun evening on his social media account and called the reunion “to be cherished for a lifetime.” In the pictures, all the star artistes are seen posing together and having a hearty laugh.

Sonu Nigam, in the pictures, is also seen singing alongside Amit Kumar and Sudesh Bhosle. In another picture shared by Bhosle, Johnny Lever is seen performing a comic act and is seen in action. Veteran actor Sachin Pilgaonkar is also seen joining the singers during the session, further marking a multi-generational reunion of industry veterans.

Talking about Amit Kumar, the singer is the son of legendary singer-actor Kishore Kumar and remains one of the prominent voices of the 1980s and 1990s. The singer is known for hits such as Bade Acche Lagte Hain from the hit movie Balika Vadhu and several other chart-topping duets. Amit Kumar continues to carry forward his father’s musical legacy through concerts and recordings.

Talking about Sudesh Bhosle, the singer and mimicry star is celebrated for his ability to emulate megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s voice. He has also lent vocals to popular tracks, including “Jumma Chumma De De”, “Shava Shava”, and others.

Veteran actor and singer Sachin Pilgaonkar, with a career spanning over five decades in Hindi and Marathi cinema, is known for films such as “Balika Badhu”, “Satte Pe Satta” and many others.

