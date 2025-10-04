Sonam shares how Yash Chopra made her comfortable for her first bikini scene

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actress Sonam, who is known for ‘Tridev’ and ‘Vishwatma’, is sharing her fondest memories from her first shoot. While beachwear scenes are something that can make even seasoned actors nervous, the actress shared that she was surprisingly at ease. She credited the late filmmaker-producer Yash Chopra for making her comfortable on the sets.

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video. The video is her beach scene from ‘Vijay’, which was directed by Yash Chopra.

She penned a long note in the caption, as she spoke about her memories of the scene, and how at the other end of it, she developed a strong liking for chocolates.

She wrote, “Boo hoo #gafoor And just like that I started my journey with a bikini and a chocolate…Unabashedly. Lights, camera, sound, and action!” It was my first day ever facing the camera for the silver screen. Yash ji was inspired by the legendary beach run of Bo Derek in the movie 10, and that’s how he chose my introduction scene in ‘Vijay. I was surprisingly at ease during the shoot and kept eating Five Star chocolate bars throughout the day. That’s how I started my love affair with Five Star chocolate. I used to eat a couple of them during every shoot from then on, as I thought they were lucky for me. (a teenager’s mind is tricky thingy at times). To this day, it’s my favorite chocolate. Coming back to the scene, whenever Yash ji said’cut’ after a take, my hairstylist would come running towards me with my dressing gown”.

She further mentioned that she was made to feel extremely comfortable, courtesy Yash Chopra and Rishi Kapoor as both had instructed her hairstylist to fix her hair.

“They had so much class and dignity. And so, with this exact scene, my journey in the Indian movie industry began. Ironically, two years later, Yash ji asked me to work in Aaina, which I unfortunately couldn’t do as I was getting married at 18 and had stopped signing new projects. (There were a lot of other superlative movies offered to me during my pre-retirement period that I didn’t do.) Nonetheless, my dear friend Amrita Singh did a fabulous job in Aaina. Any comments from accounts which aren’t appropriate will be blocked & reported kindly be mindful before commenting”, she added.

--IANS

aa/