Sonam Kapoor wishes Happy Father’s Day to the remarkable men who’ve shaped her life

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor expressed her unconditional love for the remarkable men who’ve shaped her life, including her father, Anil Kapoor, her father-in-law, and her husband, Anand Ahuja through an Instagram post.

The first picture from Sonam's post was a happy click of the three men, followed by an image of Anand playing with little Vayu.

The 'Neerja' actress penned a special Father's Day wish on her Instagram handle. Sonam wrote, “The best thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother and to live a life that sets an example worth following. There’s a quiet strength that all three fathers in my life share my own dad, my father-in-law, and my husband. Each of them leads with integrity, generosity, and grace. They’re different in many ways, but at their core, they believe in the same things: showing up, doing the right thing even when it’s hard, and putting family first."

"Happy Father’s Day to these remarkable men who’ve shaped my life and Vayu’s in ways big and small. And to every father who gives love, guidance, and laughter you are truly everything," the 'Khoobsurat' actress added.

Meanwhile, Sonam celebrated her 40th birthday on June 9 this year.

Wishing her on her special day, Anand posted a cute pic from the birthday celebration on his IG. The photo showed little Vayu adorably feeding his mom a piece of cake.

The businessman captioned the photo, “Spend each day trying to be a little wiser than you were when you woke up. Day by day, and at the end of the day… you will get out of life what you deserve. #EverydayPhenomenal … to my baby who is always - with every day, more giving, more thoughtful, more caring. You deserve all the blessings. It’s impossible to express the volume of my love for you! Love you @sonamkapoor.”

