Sonam Kapoor says her son is obsessed with younger sibling Rhea Kapoor

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in the streaming movie ‘Blind’, has shared that her son Vayu is completely obsessed with her younger sister Rhea Kapoor.

Read More

On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself and Rhea. The video features a collection of pictures and clips.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Happy birthday to my sister, my built-in best friend, and the person who has been rolling her eyes at me since 1987. Rhe, you’ve always been the one with the taste, the instinct and the quiet confidence to do things your own way. While the rest of us were figuring things out loudly, you were just there… observing, editing, refining and somehow always getting it right. What people see is the style, the films, the brands, the aesthetic”.

She further mentioned, “What they don’t see is how fiercely loyal you are, how protective you are of the people you love, and how much heart goes into everything you do. You make things look effortless, but I know how much thought, stubbornness and passion sits behind it all. You’ve built your own lane and done it on your own terms, which is something I’ve always admired about you. You’re funny without trying to be, brutally honest when I need it, and somehow still the person I want to call about absolutely everything”.

“Vayu is absolutely obsessed with you and our family would genuinely not function the same without you at the centre of it all. I’m so proud of you, always. Happy birthday Rheebeee Sisters before misters, forever, love you”, she added.

--IANS

aa/