Sonam Kapoor marks 17 years of Delhi 6, revisits her fun character through a video montage

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actress Sonam Kapoor on Friday took a trip down memory lane as she revisited her Delhi 6 days and have glimpses of her character from the movie through a video montage on the 17th year anniversary of the movie

The actress shared a video montage featuring glimpses of herself from her hit film ‘Delhi-6’, further making fans nostalgic.

Taking to her social media account, Sonam wrote, “17 years of Delhi-6,” along with visuals of her character from the film that showcased and also some other memorable moments from the movie.

Talking about the movie, released in 2009, ‘Delhi-6’ was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and starred Abhishek Bachchan alongside Sonam in the lead.

In the film, Sonam portrayed the character of ‘Bittu Sharma’, a spirited, old-Delhi girl full of life, dreams and innocence. Her character was deeply rooted in the bylanes of Chandni Chowk, which formed the vibrant backdrop and set the stage of the story. The film revolved around the return of Roshan, played by Abhishek Bachchan, who travels from the US to Delhi with his grandmother and rediscovers his Indian roots in Delhi amid social and communal tensions.

‘Delhi-6’ was extensively shot in the narrow lanes of Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi.

The ensemble cast apart from Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor also included ‘Waheeda Rehman’, ‘Rishi Kapoor’, ‘Om Puri’, ‘Pavan Malhotra’, ‘Supriya Pathak’ and ‘Divya Dutta’ in pivotal roles.

While ‘Delhi-6’ received a mixed response at the box office upon its release on February 20, 2009, it was largely appreciated for its music and performances. The film’s soundtrack, composed by ‘A.R. Rahman’, became widely popular and songs such as ‘Masakali’, ‘Rehna Tu’, ‘Sasural Genda Phool’ and the title track ‘Delhi-6’ went on to become chartbusters

Meanwhile talking about Sonam Kapoor, the actress is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time. She has been making public appearances at various events and fulfilling her work commitments while flaunting her adorable baby bump. Sonam, after her first baby, has taken a sabbatical from films.

