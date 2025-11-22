Sonam Kapoor has activated her ‘mama swag’ in second pregnancy

Mumbai: Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor is back in her element as she steps into her second pregnancy, and her latest post makes it clear that her “mama swag” is officially in motion.

The actress, who welcomed her first child Vayu in 2022, has often spoken about enjoying motherhood without letting go of her love for fashion. She shared a new set of pictures filled with effortless glam and confident posture.

“Mama Swag Activated. Style: non-negotiable. Energy: don’t try me,” she wrote as the caption.

It was on November 20, when Sonam announced that she is all set to welcome her second bundle of joy. She shared a picture of herself dressed in a striking hot-pink pure wool suit featuring oversized padded shoulders and a softly curved shoulder line. The actress could be seen lovingly holding on to her blossoming baby bump.

She captioned the post: “MOTHER.”

Sonam tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony in May 2018, after being in a relationship for several years. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named Vayu, in August 2022.

She was last seen in the film Blind in 2023. The crime thriller was directed by Shome Makhija. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. Blind, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

Sonam, who is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, began her career as an assistant director on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film Black. She made her acting debut in Bhansali's romantic drama Saawariya in 2007. She was then seen in I Hate Luv Storys, Raanjhanaa with supporting roles in the biopics Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Sanju, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja and Veere Di Wedding.

Sonam Kapoor was lined up to headline the film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel “Battle for Bittora,” but the project has remained stalled for years. Produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor, the film was envisioned as a blend of romance and politics.

--IANS