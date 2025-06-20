Sonam Kapoor: ‘Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai’ has been one of my favourite songs from my career

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) As her songs “Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo” and “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai” got over one billion views on YouTube, actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor talked about the two tracks.

Talking about the title track of “Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo” starring Salman Khan. The film has completed 10 years in Hindi cinema. It followed the story of Prem, who looks like Prince Yuvraj Vijay Singh, who replaces him just before his half-brother is set to be crowned as the king. Although Princess Maithili is engaged to Vijay, she falls in love with Prem.

Sonam said: “I still remember when the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo title track was released—what a time it was! The Dubsmash videos were everywhere. It totally broke the internet.”

She said that she had the best time shooting for it.

“It honestly feels like it happened just yesterday. I’m so touched that people still love the song... it really means a lot!” said the actress.

Speaking about “Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai”, which featured in the 2014 film “Khoobsurat”, the actress shared that it has always been one of his favourite songs, which also features rapper Badshah and Astha Gill.

“This has always been one of my favourite songs from my career—and it still makes it to my dance playlist!” Sonam said.

She added: “I remember letting my hair down and just having the best time shooting the music video. It brings me so much joy to see that the song continues to be a popular party anthem even today.”

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film also stars Fawad Khan, Kirron Kher, Ratna Pathak, and Aamir Raza Hussain. The film is loosely based on the 1980 film of the same name. It follows the tale of a quirky physiotherapist named Milli, who works for a royal family, but their cold demeanour troubles her. Soon, she discovers more about them and falls for the young prince who is engaged to someone else.

