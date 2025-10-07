Sonam Bajwa shares her DJ moment from the 'Nikka Zaildar 4' set

Punjab, Oct 7 (IANS) Actress Sonam Bajwa shared her impromptu DJ moment from the set of her forthcoming laughter ride, "Nikka Zaildar 4".

The 'Baaghi 4' actress took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a video of a candid moment with her 'Nikka Zaildar 4' team as they grooved together to the magnetic DJ music in between shots.

Sonam was seen dressed in a Punjabi dulhan avatar, in a beautiful sharara set, paired with kaleeras and some typical gold jewellery.

The 'Ardab Mutiyaran' actress was all smiles as she had a blast on the sets of her highly-awaited sequel.

Revealing the story behind the candid moment, Sonam wrote in the caption, "So we had a short break while the team was setting up another shot and we had a live DJ on set and bade time toh kisse viaah wich DJ te dance karan da mauka nahi si laggeya. So asked them to play my fav Bindrakhiya ji’s song and Nikka Zaildar 4 team and I just had lots of funnnnnnn On that note Nikka Zaildar 4 is running in cinemas near you, jao te vekh ke aao (three read heart emojis) (sic)".

One of the comments on the post read, "I love this video your literally the cutest and prettiest".

Another netizen shared, "It’s giving middle class wedding vibes."

A cybercitizen penned, " In this year, you didn’t just rule the screen, you ruled every heart — truly the Queen of Hearts, Sonam mam @sonambajwa."

Helmed by Simerjit Singh, "Nikka Zaildar 4" stars Sonam, Ammy Virk, Nirmal Rishi, and Sonia Kour in pivotal roles, along with others.

The primary instalment in the series, "Nikka Zaildar" was released back in 2016. This was followed by "Nikka Zaildar 2" in 2017, and "Nikka Zaildar 3 in 2019.

"Nikka Zaildar 4" is likely to hit the theatres on October 2.

