Sonam Bajwa shares glimpse of ‘ impromptu cool down’ post ‘sweaty session’

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actress Sonam Bajwa gave a peek into her post-workout mood as she shared a fun video of herself enjoying an “impromptu cool down” after a “sweaty session.”

Read More

Taking to social media, the actress posted a clip of herself dancing freely after wrapping up her workout. Dressed in greyish blue athleisure, Sonam looked relaxed and cheerful as she let her hair down and grooved.

Captioning the video, she wrote, “This was our impromptu cool down after a sweaty session.”

In the video, Sonam was seen dancing to the track “Uff” by Nav Prince and Preetinder, matching her moves to the song's upbeat rhythm.

She had earlier given a peep into her midnight madness as she found herself buried under a pile of sunglasses in what she hilariously described as an unplanned “sunglass haul.”

The actress took to Instagram stories, where she shared a string of videos showcasing her jaw-dropping collection of sunglasses in the middle of the night. She suddenly realised she owned far too many pairs she had never worn.

“In the middle of the night, I realised that I have so many sunglasses that I have not worn, I got them and look they all look so similar… Can you spot the difference?,” she said.

The actress started trying the glasses and went on to share: “And I am not done yet… I think these are I really like these and then I have…”

What started as a simple check quickly snowballed into a full-blown mess

“Okay, I created a full mess. And these are just all in black shades…” said Sonam.

Clearly amused at her own late-night impulse, she questioned her decision-making. “Why did I do this? Who asked me to do a sunglass haul middle of the night? Nobody,” she laughed.

However, leaving the chaos untouched was not an option for the perfectionist.

“And I can I leave it like this… No, I won't get sleep. I need to clear everything, keep everything where it is supposed to be in my wardrobe, and then go to sleep. And I have created this mess here, and I have to unpack and do my skincare…” she concluded.

The actress captioned the last clip: “Why am I like this?

--IANS

dc/