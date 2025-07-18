Sonam Bajwa says 'Can’t wait to share this chapter with you' as she wraps up the Baaghi 4 shoot

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) Popular Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa said 'Can’t wait to share this chapter with you' as she wrapped up the shoot for her second Bollywood drama, "Baaghi 4", co-starring Tiger Shroff.

Marking another milestone in her cinematic journey, she dropped a couple of pictures with the "Baaghi 4" clapperboard on her Instagram.

Expressing her gratitude to all those who were a part of the journey, Bajwa penned, "And just like that… it’s a wrap. #Baaghi4 — my second Hindi film, a journey stitched together with fire and faith.

Endless gratitude to my brilliant director @nimmaaharsha our visionary producer Sajid Sir @nadiadwalagrandson , my amazing co actors @tigerjackieshroff @duttsanjay @harnaazsandhu_03 and every single soul who gave their all to this story @diptijindal Can’t wait to share this chapter with you."

On Thursday, Bajwa revealed that shooting a dance number with choreographer Ganesh Acharya for the movie has fulfilled her childhood dream.

Spilling her excitement, she shared, “We shot a song for Baaghi today, and it was a dream to work with Ganesh sir. And he has choreographed this song; I am so excited. It was my dream to do a dance song since childhood, and now it’s happening. We have been shooting for past few days now, it’s going very well, and we are super excited.”

If the reports are to be believed, the above-mentioned track was shot over three days on a lavish set in Mumbai.

On Wednesday, Tiger announced the wrap-up of "Baaghi 4" with a special Instagram post.

He dropped a few photos holding the clapper board, flaunting his chiseled and ripped abs.

"And finally it comes to an end … thank you for all your love and allowing this franchise to reach so far. Dont think ive ever bled as much for any film. This ones for you #4 coming soon," Tiger captioned the post.

The fourth installment in the popular 'Baaghi' franchise has been helmed by A. Harsha.

Starring Tiger, Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, and Harnaaz Sandhu in the lead, "Baaghi 4" will reach the audience on September 5.

--IANS

pm/