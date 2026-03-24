Sonam Bajwa pairs her love for moon with Satinder Sartaaj, Jasmine Sandlas’ soulful song

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actress Sonam Bajwa offered a glimpse into her quieter, reflective side as she shared her enduring fascination with the moon, pairing the moment with the soulful track “Jaiye Sajana” by Satinder Sartaaj and Jasmine Sandlas.

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Taking to her Instagram stories, Sonam posted a serene moment under the night sky, revealing that she has always been “forever obsessed with the moon.”

Adding to the mood, she paired the post with the soulful track ‘Jaiye Sajana’ by Satinder Sartaaj and Jasmine Sandlas from the latest blockbuster “Dhurandhar - The Revenge”.

For the caption, Sonam wrote: “Forever obsessed with moon and what is this song.”

Satinder Sartaaj gained fame with his song "Sai" and, since then has performed across the world. He made his film debut portraying Maharaja Duleep Singh in The Black Prince in 2017.

Talking about Sonam, she was recently seen in the epic war film Border 2 directed by Anurag Singh.

A standalone sequel to J. P. Dutta's 1997 film Border, the film is set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan war of 1971, the film serves as a multi-front war drama, expanding the scope of its predecessor by featuring the combined operations of the Indian Armed Forces – Army, Air Force, and Navy.

The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh in pivotal roles

Meanwhile, “Dhurandhar” is the first instalment of a duology released in 2025. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R.Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.

It centres on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation. The film follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released recently. It follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics while avenging the 26/11 attacks and confronting bigger threats.

The film's storyline loosely draws inspiration from multiple real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia, such as Operation Lyari, 2014 Indian general election, the 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation and various other events.

--IANS

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