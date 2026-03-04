Sonam Bajwa felt a mix of 'nerves & gratitude' during her first live performance at an award show

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actress Sonam Bajwa shared that she felt a mix of 'nerves and gratitude' as she performed live at an award show for the first time.

Sonam recently gave her first-ever live stage performance at the Zee Cine Awards 2026, and left the spectators absolutely spellbound with her dazzling moves on the tracks of her movie "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat" - "Bol Kafarra Kya Hoga", and "Dil Dil Dil", among others.

Speaking about her experience, Sonam shared that performing in front of the prominent members of the film fraternity felt special to her.

Elated to have gotten the opportunity, she went on to add, "I’ve done several live shows before, but this was my first-ever live performance at an award show, and that made it very, very special. I’ve grown up watching award nights at home, so to finally be on that stage, performing in front of the entire film fraternity, felt surreal. There’s something different about that atmosphere. It was an emotion of celebration of cinema and fans' love. I felt a mix of nerves and gratitude, but above all, I felt truly honoured to be part of such a memorable evening".

2025 has been a tremendous year for Sonam with blockbuster releases such as "Housefull 5, and "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat". She even started 2026 with a banger in the form of "Border 2".

Spilling her excitement about this new phase of her career, Sonam stated that getting the opportunity to collaborate with such big banners and stars is nothing short of a dream for her.

“It has been a dream run in 2025, getting to work with the biggest producers and actors in Bollywood, and receiving so much love from the Hindi audience. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’s success has opened so many doors for me, and now with Border 2, I am excited to see how it moves the audience. The new year is truly starting on a happy note", said Sonam.

