Sonam Bajwa calls ‘Dil Dil Dil’ from Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat her tribute to unforgettable melodies of the past

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Actress Sonam Bajwa has shared that her latest track, ‘Dil Dil Dil’ from “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat” is her tribute to the unforgettable melodies of the past.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the actress expressed her admiration for timeless music and said the song is her way of celebrating the magic of classic tunes that continue to resonate with audiences. Speaking about the song, Sonam shared, “When I heard the tune, I felt transported, like meeting an old friend in a new place. Dil Dil Dil is my tribute to those unforgettable melodies from the past, yet it carries a voice of today. To dance this song, I wanted to let every emotion breathe - longing, joy, vulnerability, so that when the camera captures me, it sees more than the steps. It sees the heart.”

The actress shared the song on Instagram with the caption, “Uski Adaa Tod degi har deewane ka #DilDilDil Song out now, only on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel #EkDeewaneKiDEEWANIYAT Trailer out now:In Cinemas this Diwali - 21st Oct, 2025.” The track features Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, the peppy foot-tapping number shows Sonam’s sizzling moves.

Written by Mushtaq Shaikh and co-written and directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is produced by Raghav Sharma. “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat” features Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa sharing the screen for the first time.

On August 22, the teaser for the film was released, offering a glimpse into the story. The over-a-minute-long teaser began with Harshvardhan and Sonam crossing paths after a separation, with their lingering love clearly felt. It showed the couple preparing to get married, but heartbreak soon followed, setting the stage for their journey to reunite. The film explored intense emotions such as love, obsession, and heartbreak.

Speaking about the movie, producer Anshul Garg said, “DEEWAANIYAT is about emotions that are extreme and unforgettable. The teaser captures some of that fire, and I hope audiences connect with its intensity as much as they have with its music.”

The film’s release has been postponed to coincide with Diwali, and it is now scheduled to hit theaters on October 21.

