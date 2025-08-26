Sonam Bajwa breaks the dance floor with her sizzling moves in the "Akeli Laila' song from Baaghi 4

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Punjabi sensation Sonam Bajwa has set the dance floor on fire with her graceful moves in the peppy number – "Akeli Laila" from Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming action entertainer "Baaghi 4".

Choreographed by dance maverick Ganesh Acharya, Sonam is seen flaunting her killer moves and oozing desi swag in "Akeli Laila".

Sung by Payal Dev, the music for the peppy track has been composed by Payal Dev and Aditya Dev. The rap has been performed by Paradox, while the lyrics have been penned by Danish Sabri and Paradox. The music of "Baaghi 4" is presented by T-Series.

Before this, leads Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Sandhu were seen flaunting their sizzling chemistry in the "Bahli Sohni" track from the much-awaited sequel.

Choreographed by Farah Khan, the song has been crooned by Mani Moudgill, along with Badshah and Nikhita Gandhi.

The upbeat lyrics and music of "Bahli Sohni" have been provided by Mani Moudgill and Badshah.

Along with Sonam, Tiger, and Harnaaz, Sanjay Dutt has also been roped in as a deranged antagonist in "Baaghi 4".

Back in July, Tiger announced the wrap-up of "Baaghi 4" and shared a sneak peek of his impressive physical transformation for his next.

He took to his official Instagram handle and posted a string of photos where he is seen holding the clapboard, flaunting his chiseled and ripped abs.

The 'War' actor revealed that he had never bled as much for any film as he did for “Baaghi 4.”

“And finally it comes to an end … thank you for all your love and allowing this franchise to reach so far. Dont think ive ever bled as much for any film. This ones for you #4 coming soon," he captioned the post.

With the story and screenplay penned by Sajid Nadiadwala, the project has been made under the direction of A. Harsha.

Promising bone-breaking action, explosive drama, and a showdown soaked in blood, fury, and chaos, "Baaghi 4" is set to release in the cinema halls on September 5.

--IANS

pm/