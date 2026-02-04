Sonali Kulkarni says, 'What a ride' as she concludes the shoot for 'The Wives'

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actress Sonali Kulkarni penned a gratitude note on social media as she completed the shoot for Madhur Bhandarkar's "The Wives".

Read More

Sharing some snippets from the celebration with the team on social media, Sonali wrote, "And that’s a wrap for #TheWives...What a ride this one has been! (sic)"

She further thanked the entire cast and crew of the drama for all the hard work they put into bringing the project to life.

"Grateful for the magic, the madness, and the incredible energy that brought this story to life So much passion, hard work, and heart poured into every frame. Huge love and respect to the cast, crew, and everyone behind the scenes, this journey was truly special", Sonali went on to add.

Jointly backed by Bhandarkar Entertainment and PJ Motion Pictures, "The Wives" features Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa, and Freddy Daruvala in significant roles, along with others.

Making the exciting announcement about the film wrap on social media, Bhandarkar penned on IG, "Today marks the wrap-up of my 16th film, #TheWives,#IntheShadowofStardom an original & captivating story set in the glamorous world of star wives that we have delved into. Bringing this project to life is beyond exciting. Your unwavering support means the world as we completed the principal photography of the film. Endless gratitude to the dedicated actors & technicians who poured their hearts day and night into this project. Thanks to the team of Bhandarkar Entertainment & PJ motion pictures."

Shedding light on his next, the 'Fashion' maker shared, “'The Wives' is a story that looks beyond the spotlight and into the personal lives that are often overshadowed by fame. It explores relationships, ambition, insecurity and emotional survival in a world driven by image and success. I wanted to tell this story with honesty and sensitivity, and I’m grateful to my cast and crew for bringing so much authenticity to the screen”.

--IANS

pm/