Sonali Kulkarni on Shah Rukh Khan’s National Award win: ‘Happy to see his talent being recognized’

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Sonali Kulkarni has expressed her joy over Shah Rukh Khan’s recent National Award win, calling it a proud moment for the industry.

In an interview with IANS, she shared that it truly makes her happy to see his immense talent being recognized and honoured at such a prestigious platform. When asked about SRK receiving his first National Award, Sonali expressed her delight, saying, “Yes, I would really like to congratulate him. He accepted the award just a day before yesterday, and it makes me very happy to see his talent being recognized.”

On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan received the prestigious 71st National Film Award for Best Actor for his powerful performance in Atlee’s directorial "Jawan." Following the announcement of the National Awards, the ‘Dilwale’ actor shared a heartfelt video on social media, expressing his gratitude for receiving his first-ever National Award.

The 59-year-old actor said, “They know my obsession with cinema takes me away from them but they all bear it with a smile and allow me the time. So thank you very much for that. A National Award is not just about achievement. It's a reminder that what I do matters. It tells me to keep going, keep working hard, keep creating and keep serving cinema. In a world full of noise to be heard, truly heard is a blessing.”

The 71st National Film Awards ceremony, held in Delhi on September 23, was organised by the National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC).

Speaking of Sonali Kulkarni, she is currently busy promoting her next project “Hello Knock Knock Kaun Hai” which also stars Barkha Bisht. Speaking about the movie, she shared, “I feel especially proud because this film is coming under Dayanand Shetty’s banner. Knock Knock Kaun Hai is ready to release and reach the audience, and that makes me very happy. I believe that when a suspense story is strong, the audience automatically enjoys it. This film has mystery, and it builds further intrigue as the story unfolds. People will definitely enjoy watching it.”

