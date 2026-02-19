Sonali Bendre, Vicky Kaushal remember ‘lion-hearted king’ Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Shiv Jayanti

Mumbai Feb 19 (IANS) Bollywood actors Sonali Bendre and Vicky Kaushal on the 19th of February, took to their respective social media accounts to remember Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti, and pay tribute.

Read More

Sharing a picture of the revered Maratha warrior king’s statue, Sonali penned a powerful caption. She wrote, “Remembering the lion-hearted king who shaped history. Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji.”

The picture shared by the actress on her social media account features a striking statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj seated royally on a grand throne.

Vicky Kaushal wished in the language Marathi, that in English read as, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayantchya Hardik Shubhechha."

For the uninitiated, Shiv Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire. Maharaj, even after 400 plus years is remembered for his bravery, progressive governance and military acumen.

The day of Shiv Jayanti is celebrated with great fervour across the country, especially Maharashtra, with processions, cultural programmes and tributes honouring his legacy.

Talking about Sonali Bendre, the actress who hails from a Maharashtrian family, has often expressed pride in her roots. On the professional front, she has been a part of the entertainment industry for 30 years.

For the uninitiated, she made her Bollywood debut in 1994 with “Aag” and went on to star in several popular films including “Diljale,” “Sarfarosh,” “Zakhm,” “Hum Saath-Saath Hain” and “Major Saab.”

Sonali has also been active on television. Recently, she was last seen hosting the couple fun reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga” alongside stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui. The actress has also served as a judge on various reality shows.

The actress recently also won awards as the best host on television. The actress is married to producer Goldie Behl and the couple are parents to a teenager boy, Ranveer.

Vicky Kaushal, in February 2025 starred in the movie Chaava that was based on Chatrapati Sambhaji Raje, the warrior son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He received great reviews from audience and critics alike for his character portrayal in the movie.

–IANS

rd/