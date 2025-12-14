Sonali Bendre shares her book pick for the month of December

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Actress Sonali Bendre has shared her book picks for December, giving a festive dose of literary inspiration.

Calling it the SBC Book(s) of the Month – December Edition, the actress recommended three captivating titles: Hercule Poirot’s “Christmas by Agatha Christie,” “We Do Not Part” by Han Kang, and “The Wood at Midwinter” by Susanna Clarke. Sonali also invited readers to join online discussions for one, two, or all three books, encouraging everyone to end the year immersed in stories, magic, and wonder.

Sharing her photo, Sonali Bendre wrote, “SBC BOOK(S) OF THE MONTH - DECEMBER EDITION We’re ending the year with a bang... and a bundle of books! Because it’s the holidays (and we couldn’t pick just one!), we’re reading three incredible titles this month: Hercule Poirot’s Christmas by Agatha Christie - a perfectly twisty, snow-dusted murder mystery starring everyone’s favourite detective. We Do Not Part by Han Kang - a haunting, dreamlike story of friendship, memory, and a forgotten chapter of Korean history.”

She added, “The Wood at Midwinter by Susanna Clarke - a magical, illustrated winter tale from the author of Piranesi, filled with woods, creatures, and wonder. We’ll be hosting three separate online textual discussions, so you can read one, two, or all three. Let’s end the year on a strong, story-filled note together. Which #SBCBookOfTheMonth are you picking up first?.”

Sonali, known for her striking presence on social media, has often expressed her love for books. She regularly shares her literary picks and recommendations with her followers.

On the professional front, Sonali was recently seen co-hosting the reality show “Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check” alongside Munawar Faruqui. The show concluded with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla emerging as the winners.

On the big screen, Sonali Bendre was last seen in the 2022 film “Love You Hamesha,” directed by Kailash Surendranath. The movie also starred Akshaye Khanna in the lead role.

