Sonali Bendre recalls the backstage chaos on the set of 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Sonali Bendre, who was recently seen as the host of the couple's reality show "Pati Patni Aur Panga", is already missing the madness as the show has come to an end.

Recalling some fun backstage moments from the show, Sonali dropped a video of the chaos in her vanity van on social media.

The video opens with her hairdresser saying, "I'm going to put the extension only after the saree because it is going to mess up the hair."

To this, Sonali pointed out, "Arey but we need to finish some part of the hair".

Her makeup artist also pitched in, saying, "I can only finish the makeup once the hair is done".

Another one of her team members informed, "Can't wear the saree before hair and makeup."

When Sonali asked "why?", she was told that the saree would get crushed.

In the meantime, someone came requesting one more get-ready video, adding to Sonali's troubles.

Posting the video on her IG, Sonali penned, "It’s the first Tuesday without @patipatnipangacolors… and I’m already missing the madness. (sic)".

Celebrity couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have been crowned the winners of the first season of the reality television show "Pati Patni Aur Panga".

Reflecting on their journey on the show, Rubina and Abhinav shared a statement saying, “'Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga' was a superb way for us to spend time together without life rushing by us. As a couple, we’re far from perfect, and we, along with other couples, were very candid about our blind spots, and that was super liberating."

Talking about winning the trophy, they added, "Winning this trophy is extremely special; it’s the result of all the love we’ve received from the viewers and the supportive spirit of every couple who made this journey so much fun. We want to thank COLORS and the makers of this show for creating a space that was honest, warm, and full of heart. Our deepest gratitude to Sonali ma’am and Munawar for their love, gentleness, humour, and guidance".

--IANS

pm/