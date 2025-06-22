Sonakshi Sinha opens up on why middle-class families are skipping theatres

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Nikita Roy,” has shared her take on why regular families are less frequently heading to theatres.

While there's no dearth of engaging or family-oriented films, the actress believes rising ticket prices and the abundance of at-home content are major factors keeping audiences away. Speaking to IANS, Sinha emphasized that it’s not the films that are missing—it’s the accessibility of the theatrical experience that has shifted. The 'Akira' actress clarified that it’s not a lack of family-friendly films, but a combination of other factors that’s keeping regular audiences away.

She pointed out that while there’s no shortage of stories or family-centric films being made, the overall theatre experience has become too expensive for the average family.

“I don't think family stories are missing at all. I feel families are not going—that's a different story. There is no lack of films being made, and there is no lack of family films being made. I just feel that content-wise, there are a lot more options. Also, the theatre-going experience has become very expensive for a regular family. So, I think there are a lot of factors that affect why people are not going to theatres as much. But they are there—the stories are there, the films are there.”

Speaking about her upcoming film Nikita Roy, Sonakshi expressed confidence that it offers the kind of community viewing experience that could draw families and groups of friends back to cinemas. The ‘Dabangg’ actress explained, “For a film like Nikita Roy, I think it's a very good community viewing experience where you go with your friends, with your family, you get the thrills and the chills, and the entertainment value that you would get from a theatrical. So, yeah, I think the films are there.”

Sonakshi Sinha also shared what she believes makes a great story in today’s time. The 38-year-old actress stated that the hallmark of a great story lies in its ability to hold the audience from the very beginning.

“I think anything that keeps the audience engaged and interested makes for a good story. Nowadays, people's attention spans have become very short. So, I feel that if you don't grip them early in your film, their attention shifts elsewhere. I believe it's very important to have a story that keeps the viewer involved. Whether it's a thriller, a mystery, a drama, or an emotional story—the emotion has to connect in some way or the other so that the audience stays interested throughout. So, I think that's what makes a good story,” explained Sinha.

“Nikita Roy” stars Sonakshi Sinha in the titular role alongside Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar. The film, which marks the directorial debut of Kussh Sinha, is slated to hit theatres on 27 June 2025.

--IANS

ps/