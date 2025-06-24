Sonakshi Sinha admits she can’t imagine ‘Hera Pheri 3’ without Paresh Rawal

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has expressed her views on the much-anticipated “Hera Pheri 3,” saying she can’t imagine the film without veteran actor Paresh Rawal.

Known for his iconic portrayal of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, Rawal has been a central figure in the franchise, and Sonakshi’s remarks echo the sentiments of countless fans who consider him irreplaceable in the beloved comedy series. When asked if she could imagine ‘Hera Pheri 3’ without Paresh Rawal, Sinha responded candidly. Reflecting as an audience member herself, she told IANS that there’s absolutely no way she could picture the film without him. She firmly stated that Paresh Rawal’s presence is essential to the franchise’s charm.

Sonakshi’s recent comment about not being able to imagine "Hera Pheri 3" without Paresh comes shortly after the veteran actor confirmed his exit from the beloved comedy franchise. On May 18, Paresh Rawal took to social media to address ongoing speculation, officially announcing that he would not be a part of the much-anticipated sequel.

He tweeted, “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I reiterate that there are no creative disagreements with the filmmaker. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director.”

Meanwhile, speaking about working with the veteran actor for the first time in “Nikita Roy,” the Akira actress shared, “Fantastic. I think it was such an honor for me to share screen space with an actor of his calibre. And, you know, in terms of his body of work and how amazing he is, it was an amazing experience for me.”

When asked whether she prefers Paresh Rawal in comic roles or more serious characters, Sonakshi Sinha found it difficult to choose. She praised the veteran actor’s versatility, saying it’s nearly impossible to pick one over the other. According to her, Rawal brings brilliance to every character he portrays, regardless of the genre.

Work-wise, Sonakshi Sinha takes on the lead role in Nikita Roy, starring alongside Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar. The film also marks the directorial debut of her brother Kussh Sinha and is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 27, 2025.

--IANS

ps/