Sonakshi Batra on filming risky Holi sequence in ‘Jagadhatri’: ‘Safety was my top priority’

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Batra, who essays the titular role in the television show ‘Jagadhatri’, has shared her experience of filing for a risky sequence for the show.

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The scene in question is a Holi scene where the drama intensified as Tapasya’s (played by Yesha Harsora) evil plans against Jagadhatri took a dangerous turn and landed Maya’s daughter Gunjan (played by Pari Bhanushali) in grave trouble. During the chaos, Gunjan gets caught in a sudden fire, putting her life at risk. Determined to save her, Jagadhatri and Shivaay (played by Farman Haider) put their own lives on the line. In a nail-biting moment, Jagadhatri bravely jumps into the fire to rescue Gunjan and bring her to safety.

Sharing her experience of shooting for the sequence, Sonakshi Batra, said, “Playing Jagadhatri has been an incredible journey and over time, action scenes have actually become one of my favourite parts of the show. The recent fire stunt was definitely challenging because such sequences require a lot of precision, focus and safety. Working with Pari Bhanushali, who plays Gunjan, is always smooth because she is a very bright child and follows everything that is told to her. Even during the fire stunt, she carefully followed all the instructions, which made things easier for everyone on set”.

The actress further mentioned, “She also understands the scenes and even the technicalities very well, so shooting with her has always been a good experience. While performing the stunt, I was always very alert because I was doing the sequence with Pari and wanted to make sure that she was completely safe. I knew that in this scene, Pari was my responsibility and I had to be extremely careful throughout. Our production team also took great care and ensured that every safety measure was in place before we began shooting. In the end, everything went smoothly and I truly enjoyed filming this sequence because such challenging scenes push you to grow and evolve as an artiste”.

While this dramatic rescue will keep viewers at the edge of their seats, the upcoming episodes promise even more shocking twists. During the Holi celebrations, Rudra’s jealousy will reach a dangerous peak as he shoots his step-brother Shivaay. In the aftermath, Jagadhatri and the Deshmukh family will rush Shivaay to the hospital, hoping to save his life.

‘Jagadhatri’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

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