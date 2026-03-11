Sona Mohapatra slams Badshah over song 'Tateeree': Artists shape imagination

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) As he is facing a lot of backlash for his latest track titled "Tateeree", singer Sona Mohapatra too has taken a sharp dig at rapper Badshah, criticising what she described as the repeated use of misogynistic tropes in pop music and calling on artists to take greater responsibility for the cultural influence they wield.

Without holding back, Sona wrote on Instagram that such content was “not the first time we've seen this template,” referring to a pattern where a male performer “puffs up his chest, flexes masculinity, objectifies women and projects himself as some irresistible hero while women exist merely to drool around him.”

She further mocked the lyrical swagger she believes dominates such songs, describing it as “‘tu mujhpe marti hai, mujhpe jaan chidakti hai’ type of flights of rubbish swag,” adding that it reflects the “laziest trope in pop culture” rather than genuine creativity.

Sona said that simply calling oneself a “son of Haryana” does not justify problematic portrayals.

“And just calling yourself a 'son of Haryana' with a sad face doesn't cut it.”

She pointed out that Haryana already struggles with serious gender issues, she added: Haryana already battles some of the country's worst gender ratios, violence against women and honour killings. Cultural influence carries responsibility?”

She shared: “Artists shape imagination. You can challenge misogyny or profit from it.

BADSHAH & this lot, do better. & those of you fashion victim wannabes paying for this shit.. grow a brain or a soul?”

The songstress went on to caption the post: “& now young girls in uniforms as props …Stop with this brain & soul rot. #India deserves better.”

Badshah was recently served a notice by the Haryana State Women's Commission, asking him to appear before them on March 13 to record his statement.

The notice was issued after the complaint of Savita Arya, president of Nari Tu Narayani Sanstha, Panipat, and Shiv Kumar, head of Shiv Aarti Foundation.

In the complaint, they objected to the line “Aaya Badshah doli chaddhane, in sabki ghodi banane”, claiming that the song used filthy language and featured minor girls in school dress boarding a Haryana Roadways bus and throwing school bags.

Badshah on March 7 broke his silence in the matter, saying that he himself is a proud Haryanavi and did not wish to show any child or woman in a bad light through his song.

He further pointed out that he comes from the Hip-Hop genre, where the lyrics are often meant to bring down the opponent.

