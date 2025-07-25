Somy Ali says 'I believe her' on Tanushree Dutta’s allegations of being harassed at home

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actress Somy Ali has said that she believes Tanushree Dutta’s allegations of being harassed at home.

Somy, who runs a US-based NGO called 'No More tears' and works to save and rehabilitate victims of domestic abuse and rape, claimed that she believes Tanushree as she has lived on the other side of silence.

"Tanushree spoke of being harassed. Of being gaslit. Of a spy planted as a maid in her home, of attempted poisoning, of systematic defamation, and of rampant misogyny disguised as stardom. Some in the media ridiculed her. Others discredited her mental health. But what few dared ask was: What if it’s true? What if Tanushree’s story isn’t an outlier but a rule?”

She stressed that Bollywood has long suffered from a toxic immunity culture, where powerful men are treated like gods, and survivors are treated like liabilities.

"I know. I was once part of that world. I’ve witnessed women offered “auditions” that weren’t about acting. I’ve seen women ostracized for saying “no.” I’ve watched survivors suffer mental breakdowns while the perpetrators received national awards,” Somy added.

She went on to say, “And yet when someone like Tanushree dares to lift the veil, the collective response isn’t support, it’s damage control. Public relations machinery goes into overdrive. Character assassination begins. Anonymous sources leak half-truths. And worst of all, the survivor is pathologized. “She’s paranoid.”, “She’s unstable”. “She’s imagining things.” It’s the oldest trick in the abuser’s playbook.”

Somy further stated that although Tanushree's claims might seem irrational, it is possible that she is telling the truth.

On Tuesday, Tanushree posted a video on social media where she was seen weeping and asking for help.

She was heard saying, “Guys, I'm being harassed in my own home. I'm being harassed in my own home. I just called the cops. I got worried and called the police. The police came”.

“I'm sick and tired of this harassment!! It's been going on since 2018 #metoo Aaj fed up hokar maine police ko call kiya (I got fed up and called the cops). Please someone help me. Do something before it's too late," Tanushree added.

--IANS

pm/