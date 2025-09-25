Somy Ali recalls Om Puri asking if he was too harsh while pulling her hair during intense scenes

Mumbai: Actress Somy Ali fondly recalled a memorable moment with the late Om Puri on a film set, highlighting his thoughtfulness even during intense scenes.

In her latest post on Instagram, she shared how the veteran actor would always check if he was being too harsh while pulling her hair, showing his care and professionalism behind the camera. Sharing a video of her scene from the film “Chupp,” Somy Ali wrote, “Oh boy! This #tbt has way too many fun stories in spite of it being a dreadful script. It’s a remake of Kakaji’s film, ITEFAQ. So how could I not want to do it. It was an art film meaning no songs and dances! Yippee!!!! The late Mr. Om Puri ji right before rocking me back & forth on that chair and being oh so cruel to me was telling how to cook the best biryani and I was literally jotting down the recipe. My climbing down in a yellow sari while I had and have vertigo was nothing short of an Oscar deserving performance I was scared to death, but refused a body double. Yay! Me!.”

Speaking about veteran actor Jeetendra, Ali continued, “Then there was the phenomenal Jeetu ji and was scared each time he sat in my own car used in the movie as I had to learn to drive a stick shift literally a week ago by a friend for the film. I was used to driving an automatic having come from the U.S. Jeetu ji kept trying to calm me down and tell me when to shift the gears. It was quite a rocky road (pun intended). I know he was more scared of my driving than I was scared of getting in a crash with Jeetu ji. Crazy times!.”

The actress added, “And who can forget the amazing Avinash. Simply one of the most brilliant and natural actors I had ever worked with and oh just so so so nice. I will never forget how amazing all three actors were and their kindness towards me. Jeetu ji would sit me down and give me life advice. Many a time right before “action.” Om ji was cracking jokes throughout the film and kept asking me if he was too harsh while pulling my hair or hurting me. And I kept saying no to an extent where we would burst out into laughter in the middle of a shot where he’s dragging me up the stairs. I will never ever forget working with these amazing people. They were not only kind, but genuinely asked how I was doing each shoot day and they weren’t just exchanging pleasantries.”

“Chupp,” the 1997 released thriller, produced by Ramesh U Lakhiani, Keshav R Tolani under Kay Aar Films banner, was directed by Ambrish Sangal. The film starred Jeetendra, Om Puri, Somy Ali, Avinash Wadhavan. It was a remake of 1989 Kannada thriller “Tarka” which was based on Agatha Christie's play The “Unexpected Guest.”

--IANS