Somy Ali calls out society for ignoring poets’ worth until after their death

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Actress Somy Ali has voiced her concern over society’s indifference toward poets, emphasizing how their true worth often goes unrecognized during their lifetime.

In her recent post on Instagram, she reflected on the lack of dignity and respect shown to those who dedicate their lives to words and expression. Ali noted that their contributions are often celebrated only after their passing. Somy posted a video of herself and penned a lengthy note that read, “One of the most beautiful Hindi songs ever. I wish I could translate it. It’s about the lack of dignity and respect society displays against poets. It’s only upon their death, their work is cherished and they never get to learn their worth.”

She added, “But this song is about a poet who doesn’t care about whether or not society accepts his poetry and he keeps on. The message is to do what makes you happy rather than seeking validation from those who don’t appreciate you or your existence. My childhood crush Rajesh Khanna (Kaka ji) lip syncs this song sang by the legendary Kishor Kumar ji. The movie is amazing too. Must watch with subtitles.”

“I was literally seven when I watched this and was crying assuming the post is actually losing his life. A decade later, I was playing his daughter’s role in a movie called #mafia with Mr. Raza Murad. It was a triple treat as the most beautiful and talented actress for me in the entire world being, Rekha, was also a part of the song. #beauti̇fulsongs #kakajiisthebest #razamurad #namakharam #rekhajikideewani #somyalisfavs #amitji.”

On the work front, Somy Ali gained recognition for her performances in popular films such as “Anth” (1994), “Yaar Gaddar” (1994), “Andolan” (1995), and “Chupp” (1997).

--IANS

ps/