Somy Ali accuses Aditya Pancholi of beating women, alleges his son Sooraj is responsible for Jiah Khan’s death

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actress Somy Ali took to social media to make serious allegations against Aditya Pancholi and his son Sooraj Pancholi.

On Sunday, Ali took to her Instagram handle and shared a post in which she called Aditya Pancholi a “disgusting human being,” accusing him of infidelity and physical abuse toward women. She further alleged that his son, Sooraj Pancholi, was responsible for the death of actress Jiah Khan, whose passing in 2013 led to a high-profile case and widespread media coverage.

Somy also questioned the values being passed down to Sooraj, suggesting that he was being taught the "same old tricks." She wrote, “Aditya pancholi: You cheat on women. You beat women. And your son is responsible for Jiah Khan’s death. You are garbage. How do you live with yourself? And teaching @suraj.pancholi.sanatani_ the same old tricks? You are a disgusting human being.” The post was accompanied by Somy Ali’s photo.

For the unversed, Bollywood actress Jiah Khan was found dead at her Mumbai residence in June 2013. At the time, her boyfriend, actor Sooraj Pancholi, faced allegations of abetting her suicide. Following a prolonged legal trial, he was acquitted in 2023, with the court citing insufficient evidence to convict him.

On April 28, a special CBI court acquitted Sooraj in the 2013 abetment of suicide case involving actress Jiah Khan, citing a lack of sufficient evidence.

Meanwhile, Somy Ali recently made headlines for expressing her support for actress Tanushree Dutta, stating that she believes her claims of being harassed at home. She said her belief stemmed from her own lived experience and deep understanding of such trauma.

Somy Ali shared, “Tanushree spoke of being harassed. Of being gaslit. Of a spy planted as a maid in her home, of attempted poisoning, of systematic defamation, and of rampant misogyny disguised as stardom. Some in the media ridiculed her. Others discredited her mental health. But what few dared ask was: What if it’s true? What if Tanushree’s story isn’t an outlier but a rule?”

“I know. I was once part of that world. I’ve witnessed women offered “auditions” that weren’t about acting. I’ve seen women ostracized for saying “no.” I’ve watched survivors suffer mental breakdowns while the perpetrators received national awards,” she added.

