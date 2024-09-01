Sohum Shah, Aanand L Rai's 'Tumbbad' set to re-release in theatres on this date

Mumbai: Sohum Shah and Aanand L Rai's 'Tumbbad' is all set to be re-released in theatres.

In a post on Instagram, makers shared a new poster.



Sharing the news, they posted, "Doston, We are arriving !! It's time for #Tumbbad Experience in cinemas again on 13th September, 2024!"

'Tumbbad', which first graced screens in 2018, is set to make a grand return to theatres on September 13, 2024.

It features the protagonist, Vinayak Rao, portrayed by Sohum Shah, navigating through the ominous night, lantern in hand, alongside his young son. The two are seen on a perilous journey, hinting at the dangerous quest that drives the narrative. The haunting imagery of the poster, with the looming presence of a shadowy, supernatural figure in the background, underscores the terror that awaits them in their search for the hidden treasure. The tagline, "Experience in Cinemas 13th Sep, 2024," promises an unforgettable big-screen experience.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, with Anand Gandhi as the creative director and Adesh Prasad as the co-director. Written by Mitesh Shah, Prasad, Barve, and Gandhi, the film was produced by Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah. The story follows Vinayak Rao's descent into greed and obsession as he seeks out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar.

Additionally, Tumbbad was a critical success, earning eight nominations at the 64th Filmfare Awards and winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Sound Design.

—ANI