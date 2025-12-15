Sohail Khan playfully takes credit for son Nirvan being 'blessed with beautiful grandparents'

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Actor Sohail Khan, on Monday, shared a playful birthday wish for his son, Nirvan.

In a humorous twist, he credited himself for Nirvan being blessed with “beautiful grandparents,” showcasing his lighthearted side. Taking to his Instagram, Sohail Khan shared a heartwarming image of his son Nirvan posing with his grandparents, Salim Khan and Sushila Charak. In the picture, the trio is seen gathered around a dinner table, with Nirvan standing happily between his grandparents.

Sharing this sweet moment, Sohail wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday nirvan, you’re blessed with beautiful grandparents, thanks to me @nirvankhan15.”

Meanwhile, Sohail Khan recently grabbed headlines when a video of him riding a luxury motorcycle on the streets of Mumbai without wearing a helmet surfaced online. The video sparked criticism on social media. Following the backlash, the ‘Tubelight’ actor issued a public apology where he admitted that his actions were wrong.

Sohail penned a post that read, “I would like to request all the bike riders please wear helmets. I avoid wearing them at times as i feel claustrophobic but that’s no excuse to not wear one. Riding has always been my passion since childhood. It began with BMX cycles and now i ride bikes.”

“I mostly ride late nights when there is not much traffic to cut risks that too at a slow pace and with my car following me. I assure fellow riders that i will make a genuine effort to overcome my claustrophobia and wear a helmet so please bear with me. My sincere apologies to the traffic authorities and i assure them that i will follow all the rules henceforth. I salute 🫡 all the riders for wearing their helmets at all times despite the discomfort as it is necessary for our safety. It is better to be safe than sorry. Once again I am really sorry.”

--IANS

ps/