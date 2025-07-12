Sohail Khan becomes the proud owner of Khan Tigers - a World Padel League team

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Actor Sohail Khan has found a new love in Padel. What started as a casual bonding activity with his kids, soon became a passion.

Sohail has now even become a proud owner of Khan Tigers, a team in Season 3 of the World Padel League (WPL).

Co-founded by tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi, WPL is expected to take place between August 12 and August 16 this year at the NESCO Center in Goregaon, Mumbai. The latest season will have six franchises, featuring 36 top international players.

Sharing his excitement, Sohail said, “Playing any sport is a great way to channel one’s energy positively. It helps achieve discipline, maintain a healthy body, and keeps you away from all the vices & distractions — and that’s exactly what happened with me as well. All my life I have been involved with sports. While growing up, squash was my go-to sport, and it kept me active and focused. I feel blessed that my kids share the same mindset about being athletic and have been involved in sports throughout."

Sohail revealed that he got introduced to Padel through his kids, who love the game and play it often. "We’ve now started playing together and enjoy the experience. Padel is totally up my and anyone’s alley — it's fresh, fast, quick to pick up, engaging, and it’s a social sport," he added.

Shedding light on his association with WPL, he went on to state, "Given my love for the sport, associating with the World Padel League felt natural. The uptake of padel in India is exciting, and it’s a great time to be a part of and contribute to that growth story as the sport goes mainstream here. I’ve always loved how sports and entertainment come together, and WPL is a great blend of these two, as is also CCL. The matches are super energetic, dynamic, and fast-paced, and I’m looking forward to the league. The Khan Tigers are ready to roar, and it’s going to be an action-packed season ahead!”

