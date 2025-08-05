Soha recalls mistaking her father’s Olympic torch run in 1987 for an 'usual jog'

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan took a trip down memory lane and recalled a childhood memory from 1987 when she wanted to join her late father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on what she thought was his regular jog, which was actually an Olympic torch run.

Soha took to her Instagram stories, where she re-shared a post, where Tiger Pataudi is seen holding the Olympic torch and his daughter Soha are seen running.

“I remember wanting to accompany Abba on what I thought was his usual jog and he said yes. #Olympictorch 1987,” Soha captioned the post.

The Olympic torch run, which is also called the Olympic torch relay, is a ceremonial event where the Olympic flame is transported from Olympia, Greece, to the host city of the Olympic Games. The tradition started at the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin and symbolises a message of peace and friendship.

Talking about Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, he was an Indian cricketer and a former captain of the Indian cricket team. He was appointed India's cricket captain at the age of 21.

Mansoor Ali Khan, who is also the father of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, was the son of Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, the last ruler of the princely state of Pataudi during the British Raj.

He received the C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001, the highest honour bestowed by BCCI on a former player.

On the work front, the 46-year-old actress, who is married to Bollywood actor and filmmaker Kunal Kemmu, was last seen in the horror drama “Chhorii 2,” where she played an impactful portrayal of Daasi Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is a sequel to the 2021 thriller Chhorii.

Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead, the sequel also featured key performances by Gashmeer Mahajani and Saurabh Goyal, among others. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra, was released on 11 April 2025.

