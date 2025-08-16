Soha recalls how ‘bhai’ Saif gave her good advice 30 minutes before her ‘momentous decision’

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) On her bhai Saif Ali Khan’s 55th birthday on Saturday, his sister Soha Ali Khan wished him and recalled how the star gave her a good advice over a plate of papaya 30 minutes before her “most momentous decisions” of her “life.”

Soha took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from her wedding day. In the image, Saif is seen talking to Soha, who is having a plate of papaya while getting dolled up for her wedding.

“There are some moments that are etched in your memory forever. Definitive moments. This was 30 minutes before I was going to make one of the most momentous decisions of my life,” she wrote as the caption.

She added: “You arrived early and we got some time together over a plate of papaya. You have always given me good advice and I'll just say it has stood me in good stead.”

Soha said that there is no one like Saif.

“I really don't think there is anyone else like you and I am fortunate to have you in my corner. Happy birthday bhai. The best years, as you keep reminding me, are yet to come - so here is to the future - brilliant, bold and bright - and now I must call you as you are not on Instagram and will not read this! (or are you ??),” she said.

Soha was in a relationship with actor Kunal Kemmu since 2009. She got engaged to the actor in July 2014 in Paris and married him in Mumbai on 25 January 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Khemu in 2017.

On the work front, the 46-year-old actress, who is married to Bollywood actor and filmmaker Kunal Kemmu, was last seen in the horror drama “Chhorii 2,” where she played an impactful portrayal of Daasi Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is a sequel to the 2021 thriller Chhorii.

Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead, the sequel also featured key performances by Gashmeer Mahajani and Saurabh Goyal, among others. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra, was released on 11 April 2025.

--IANS

dc/