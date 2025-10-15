Soha Ali Khan’s mantra: When life gives you potholes, make it your runway

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan served up some pre-Diwali inspiration that perfectly blends humour with style as she posed next to a backhoe loader and said that “when life gives you potholes, make it your runway.”

Soha on Wednesday morning took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures. In the first two photographs, Soha posed gracefully in front of a backhoe on a street dressed in a flowing, floral-printed lehenga with a sheer, embellished dupatta draped. The last few photographs had the actress posing at a Diwali party she attended.

For the caption, she wrote: “Ah the season of fireworks and roadworks... I guess when life gives you potholes, make it your runway #prediwali (sic).”

Ahead of attending the Diwali party, Soha shared a video doing mobility workout with cloth. In the video, the actress did movements with her hand on her gym mirror, leaving the mirror clean simultaneously.

Placing the towels below her feet, Soha also effectively mopped the floor of the gym.

She wrote as the caption: "Just a little pre- Diwali spring cleaning at the gym... wiping down the mirrors, mopping the floors .. and busting some calories! Who needs a hoover when you have this range of motion ? (Laughing and dancing emoji) #diwaliready #functionalfitness.(sic)"

In the meantime, Soha celebrated her 47th birthday on October 4th and spent her special day by cutting several cakes.

Talking about the actress, Soha made her acting debut in 2004 with the Bengali film Iti Srikanta. In the same year, she made her Hindi film debut with Dil Maange More!!! opposite Shahid Kapoor. She featured in another Bengali film Antar Mahal.

The year 2006 proved a turning point in Khan's career with the political drama Rang De Basanti and Durgawati Devi. She then played a girl who runs away from home opposite Abhay Deol in the romance Ahista Ahista.

She has since then featured in films such as Khoya Khoya Chand, Tum Mile, Mr Joe B. Carvalho, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns and Ghayal: Once Again opposite Sunny Deol.

After a break from acting, Soha branched out to web in 2022 with Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Hush Hush. Following a seven year hiatus from films, She returned with the 2025 horror film Chhorii 2.

--IANS

dc/