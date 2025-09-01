Soha Ali Khan's intense “pull-up” sessions give major Monday fitness goals

Mumbai Sep 1 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan loves to keep fit and has always advocated fitness and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The actress recently took to her social media account to share a glimpse of her intense workout session at the gym. The actress, donning a white tee and black tracks, is seen doing some intense pull-ups and other gym workouts in her video.

She captioned it as, “Pull-ups are toughhhhh!! One thing I had been striving to do but just could not was a pull-up ... it is one of the toughest but most rewarding exercises — pull-ups build your back, arms, shoulders, and core all at once. But it was tooo hard - and then I realised there's a way of getting there - step by step! So, following on from my how to do a push-up reel, here's a how to do a pull-up... 1. Warm up your muscles - mobilize your shoulders, wrists and back: arm circles, scapular pull-ups, band pull-aparts.( not all shown) 2. Strengthen Key Muscles in advance : Lat pull-downs, Dumbbell bicep curls, core building planks 3. Assisted Pull-Ups : using weights or resistance bands and negative slow lower pull-ups4. Progress to Full Pull-Ups The key here is to know that fitness is a deeply personal journey so celebrate each step from your first hang to your first unassisted rep.I'm celebrating my first unassisted rep here but the goal is to do 8 reps and then mayyybe add some weights?What's your goal and how far have you got?

#PullUpProgression #StrengthTraining #FitnessJourney #mondaymotivation.”

Recently, the actress was seen giving a shot at the viral “ghee shot” trend. Khan shared a video wherein she was seen trying the ghee and coffee mixture for the first time ever and also shared her experience on her social media handle. Soha Ali Khan, in the video, can be seen adding a dollop of ghee to her black coffee and sipping it.

She captioned it as, “I know, I know... I'm late to the bulletproof coffee party... honestly it's a miracle I showed up at all! So not every trend is meant for you Before you put ghee in your coffee (maybe before you have coffee at all for some) look up the pros and cons and then listen to your body... Pros: Energy boost 4, healthy fats, focus + gut support. Cons: can feel heavy, may trigger acidity X, not for everyone Bottom line: Let your body decide #HolisticHealth #Morning Routine #NutritionTips #FoodTrends #SelfCare #Listen To YourBody #gheecoffee #WellnessTips #GutHealth #AllAboutHer #hereforher.”

Soha who has always been a firm believer in healthy living, has stated how nutrition plays the most important role in staying fit. She not only preaches but also follows what she says and focuses on eating clean, wholesome meals rich in proteins, healthy fats, and fiber.

IANS

rd/