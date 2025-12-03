Soha Ali Khan thinks her trainer is confused between strength & survival training

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan thinks her trainer is confused between strength and survival training.

The 'Chhorii 2' actress took to her official IG and posted a video of her recent workout session, which seemed to be more like some combat training.

From rolling on the floor with weight in the hands to doing leg raises while holding on to a bar, Soha is getting ready to face anything.

Taking a hilarious jibe at her trainer, Soha captioned her post, "I think my trainer is confusing strength training with survival training! #workout #fitness #survival (sic)."

Actress Dia Mirza applauded Soha's dedication towards fitness with the comment, "You are incredible!!!".

This is not the first time Soha has dropped an insight into her fitness regime. She often takes to social media to share glimpses of her intense workout sessions.

Not just that, Soha has also spoken about how she loves to keep a clean diet.

The 'Rang De Basanti' actress also uses social media to voice her opinion about various other issues, the most recent being the rising air pollution.

Soha revealed that she has started growing her own micro-greens in a recent post, hinting that there’s more to the story.

She took to her Instagram Stories and posted a video of the plants on her balcony. Her feed further included a close-up image of the micro-greens she is growing in a pot.

“Growing my own micro-greens…will tell you why soon," Soha captioned the post.

On November 26, Soha shed light on the worsening air quality in the country, as the AQI in many cities reached 'severe' levels.

Soha posted a picture of the sky along with a “toxic” sticker on social media in an attempt to highlight the need for systemic changes on an immediate basis to tackle the problem.

“The AQI is at a severe level. Almost and rising. We are breathing in toxic fumes. Please can we implement some systemic changes to address this.??,” she captioned the post.

--IANS

pm/