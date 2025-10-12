Soha Ali Khan shows how to combine your pre- Diwali spring cleaning with workout

Mumbai Oct 12 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan has discovered a fun way to combine her pre-Diwali spring cleaning with her workouts.

In the latest video dropped by Soha on her Instagram account, she was seen holding a cloth on her gym mirror and working on her biceps in a vertical motion, leaving the mirror clean simultaneously. The 'Rang De Basanti' actress was seen doing a similar trick as she performed her other arm exercises.

Placing the towels below her feet, Soha also effectively mopped the floor of the gym.

Sharing the clip of her innovative workout session on Instagram, the 'Chhorii 2' actress wrote, "Just a little pre- Diwali spring cleaning at the gym... wiping down the mirrors, mopping the floors .. and busting some calories! Who needs a hoover when you have this range of motion ? (Laughing and dancing emoji) #diwaliready #functionalfitness.(sic)"

In the meantime, Soha celebrated her 47th birthday on October 4th and spent her special day by cutting several cakes.

First, she cut cupcakes with her little one, Inaaya, followed by cutting another proper cake in the gym, to another one with her sister Saba and the gang during lunch, to another one at a fun gathering with friends and family at home. Soha's birthday seemed to be a combination of love, gifts, and smiles.

Dropping a glimpse of all the cake cuttings on her Insta, Soha captioned the post, "Lost count after cake number five!! Calories don't count on birthdays right? (Cake, Ballon, gift, and smile emoji) #happybirthday #postbirthday."

Additionally, Soha shared another snippet from her birthday celebration, which was all about “cake, calm, and a lot of love.”

Taking to her social media, Soha posted a string of pictures of herself posing with her mother Sharmila Tagore, husband Kunal Kemmu, sister Saba, daughter Inaaya, and friends, including Neha Dhupia, among many others.

“Cake, calm, and a lot of love — couldn’t ask for more #happybirthday #gratitude,” she mentioned in the caption.

--IANS

pm/