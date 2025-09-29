Soha Ali Khan shares beautiful unseen pics of daughter Inaaya on her 8th birthday

Mumbai Sep 29 (IANS) Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan celebrated her daughter Inaaya Naomi Kemmu's 8th birthday on 29th September, sharing a heartwarming post on her social media account that captured the emotions of motherhood.

She penned down a beautiful note in her quintessential witty style. She wrote, "8 trips around the sun but still no full night's sleep. #happybirthdaytous." The candid caption filled with humour and love struck a chord with parents who could relate to the joys and sleepless nights of raising children. Adding to the celebrations, Soha's sister Saba Pathodi also shared a heartfelt note along with a series of pictures from the birthday girl.

Posting a beautiful snap of Inaya in a floral dress beside a cake decorated with strawberries and colourful candles, Saba wrote, 'Happy 8th birthday my inni jaan. Love you to the moon and back my baby girl. I am so proud of you. Keep shining.' The Pataudi family's affection didn't stop there. Kareena Kapoor Khan too took to her social media account to wish her niece Inaaya, posting a sweet photo of Saif Ali Khan with the birthday girl. Kareena captioned the moment, "Happy birthday Princess Inaya. Love, joy and all the not sugar-free cake in the world." In one of the throwback photos Kareena shared earlier, little Inaya could be seen adorably touching baby Jeh, capturing a cherished sibling bond moment. The pictures, ranging from cake cutting to family cuddles, reflect not just a birthday celebration but also the deep love that surrounds Inaya. Soha Ali Khan, daughter of the iconic Bollywood veteran Sharmila Tagore and the late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, first met actor Kunal Kemmu while filming in 2009 on the sets of the movie "Dhoonte Rahe Jaoge".

Initially friends, their bond blossomed into love when they worked together on the movie. Despite coming from different worlds, Soha, a princess-turned-actress with a background in Oxford education, and Kunal, a child actor-turned-star known for his grounded charm, found common ground in values, humour, and mutual respect. The couple began dating in 2010, and after a few years of togetherness, Kunal proposed to Soha in Paris in 2014. The two tied the knot in a private ceremony on 25 January 2015 in Mumbai that was attended by close family and friends. Their daughter, Inaaya Naomi Kemmu, was born on 29 September 2017. While Soha practises Islam, Kunal follows Hinduism.

The couple have always celebrated each other's traditions with grace. They ensure that Inaya grows up learning about and respecting all religions. Festivals like Eid, Diwali, Christmas, Holi and others are celebrated with equal fervour in their home.

