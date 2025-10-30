Soha Ali Khan posts romantic selfie with Kunal Kemmu: ‘My mood elevator’

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan on Wednesday shared a romantic moment with her actor-filmmaker husband Kunal Kemmu in a mirror selfie taken inside an elevator.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Soha posted the picture where she can be seen leaning close to Kunal as they looked into the camera to strike the perfect pose.

“My mood elevator @kunalkemmu,” she wrote as the caption and added the track ‘Him & I’ by G-Eazy and Halsey playing in the background.

Soha was in a relationship with Kunal since 2009. She got engaged to him in July 2014 in Paris and married him in Mumbai in 2015. She gave birth to their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Khemu in 2017.

On the work front, the 46-year-old actress, who is married to Bollywood actor and filmmaker Kunal Kemmu, was last seen in the horror drama “Chhorii 2,” where she played an impactful portrayal of Daasi Maa. Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is a sequel to the 2021 thriller Chhorii.

Starring Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead, the sequel also featured key performances by Gashmeer Mahajani and Saurabh Goyal, among others. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra, was released on 11 April 2025.

Talking about Kunal, he made his directorial debut in 2024 with Madgaon Express. It stars an ensemble cast of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

As an actor, his last appearance was in the film Kanjoos Makhichoos directed by Vipul Mehta. The film is based on the famous Gujarati play Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo. The film also stars Shweta Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajeev Gupta and Raju Srivastava.

Kunal is famous for his comic timing in the films. His notable films include Golmaal series, Kalyug, Dhol, Lootcase, Malang, Go Goa Gone, Traffic signal and many others.

