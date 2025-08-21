Soha Ali Khan lists the details of the thrilling scene from ‘Rang De Basanti’

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan, who has set to bring her podcast ‘All About Her’ on streaming medium, has recollected a memory of filming the famous jumping off the cliff scene from the legendary film ‘Rang De Basanti’.

The actress recently spoke with IANS during the promotions of her podcast, and said that she was petrified of jumping into the water body beneath the clip. She became all the more scared when she realised she would be the first person from the team to do it, and without a harness.

She told IANS, “It took about a year to shoot ‘Rang De Basanti’ because we shot in Rajasthan, we shot in Punjab, we shot in Delhi, we shot in Mumbai. So we really got to travel the country. There are very few films where you really get involved like that, with the cast, with the characters, with the team. So I feel like it was so much more than just a film for all of us. And, even for the audience, it became more than a film, it became a movement of sorts. And I think, the whole experience was phenomenal”.

She then spoke about “the experience”, the scene which is picturised on the song ‘Masti Ki Paathshala’.

She shared, “So there's a fort a bit away from Jaipur. That's where we did this. And of course, when we were shooting, people understood that I was scared. So they told me that there's no harness, and I was very new to filming. So I didn't know that you don't have to jump with the speed of gravity and all, nobody explained to me that. And I was all charged up. I was like, ‘I'm not going to say that I can't do it’. If other people are going to do it, I'm also going to do it. But it was like a few hundred meters. And I was like, I think this is dangerous”.

“It was probably not the cleanest water either. And then of course, Rakesh Om Prakash Mehra, our director said that Soha must jump first because she's one of the boys. I was like, ‘Okay, then great’. And only when I went up there, and I said, ‘I don't want to jump’. That's when they told me that there's a harness and I was like, oh, this is so easy, but it was scary”, she added.

'All About Her' is set to drop on YouTube on August 22, 2025.

--IANS

aa/