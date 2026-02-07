Soha Ali Khan drops a glimpse of the 'Rang De Basanti' reunion after 20 years

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) One of the most iconic movies in Bollywood, "Rang De Basanti" completed 20 years of release on January 26 this year, and marking the special milestone, the team of this political actioner came together for a fun reunion.

The cast and crew of "Rang De Basanti" came together for a special screening of the movie in Mumbai, marking a nostalgic moment for all the movie buffs.

Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, and Soha Ali Khan were seen celebrating the occasion, along with the rest of the team, who contributed towards bringing the drama to life.

Makers Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Ajit Andhare were also a part of the celebration.

Soha took to her official Insta account and posted a couple of snippets from the emotional reunion.

The post included a video of the cast and crew of "Rang De Basanti" cutting a cake to commemorate 2 decades since the film reached the audience.

In the next slide, we can also see a before-and-after picture of the primary cast of the drama.

"20 years later - we showed up! A few were missed but the spirit was still (fire emoji) #rangdebasanti 🇮🇳 #twentyyearsofrangdebasanti #reunion (sic)," Soha captioned the post.

Made under the direction of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, "Rang De Basanti" revolves around a group of young friends who get inspired by our revolutionary freedom fighters and decide to take a stand against the ongoing corruption in modern India.

Upon its release, the project received a lot of critical acclaim. It bagged the National Award for 'Best Popular Film' and was also nominated for 'Best Foreign Language Film' at the 2007 BAFTA Awards.

Additionally, "Rang De Basanti" was also chosen as India's official entry for the Golden Globe Awards and the Academy Awards in the 'Best Foreign Language Film' category.

