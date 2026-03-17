Soha Ali Khan complains 'my gym buddy is not pulling his weight'

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan loves to keep her Instagram family motivated by sharing glimpses from her intense workout sessions on social media. However, the 'Rang De Basanti' actress has a small complaint about her gym buddy.

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In her latest social media post, Soha revealed that her fur buddy Oreo is not pulling his weight in the gym.

She shared that her four-legged friend got weighed recently, and he has been coming to the gym with her since.

However, while Soha is sweating it out in the gym, Oreo simply refuses to pull his weight.

"I'm here for the workout, he's here for the air conditioning", claimed the 'Chhorii 2' actress.

While Soha is busy lifting the weight, the only thing her furry friend lifts is the mood.

In the video posted by her on her official Instagram handle, Soha can be seen fully focused on her exercise, whereas her fur baby is simply having a gala time.

"Is your gym buddy pulling his weight?! Mine (sic)," the caption on the post read.

Soha's social media feed is full of such fun yet inspiring social media posts from her gym sessions.

She further uses the platform to treat the netizens with various glimpses from her time with her loved ones.

On Sunday, Soha published a heartwarming glimpse with her mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore.

Pouring her heart out, she mentioned that her maternal house is the only home where she's still somebody's baby girl.

Posing alongside the veteran actress in a red saree paired with traditional jhumkas and a small bindi, Soha included the text, "The only home where I'm still someone's baby girl.”

In the other still, her daughter Inaaya can be seen warmly hugging her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore.

Soha even added her mother's timeless song, 'Taarif Karoon Kya Uski', as the background score.

--IANS

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