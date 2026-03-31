Snehlata Vasaikar on ‘Vashikaranam’ look: Reflects strong woman who stays connected to her roots

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actress Snehlata Vasaikar, who’s currently seen playing Suman in Vashikaranam - Kis Par Rakhein Vishwas, has opened up about the carefully crafted look she adopts for her character and said that it beautifully reflects a strong woman who stays connected to her roots.

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Her appearance in the show is inspired by authentic Maharashtrian cultural elements, reflecting a sense of identity that is both grounded and commanding. The saree is draped in the traditional Nauvari Maharashtrian style, a silhouette rooted in regional culture and often associated with strength, functionality, and authority.

A highlight of her look is the iconic Maharashtrian nath, which instantly anchors the character in regional identity while symbolising grace and tradition. This is complemented by a prominent bindi and traditional gold jewellery, including layered necklaces and a mangalsutra, adding cultural depth and reinforcing her identity within the narrative.

On the look, Snehlata said, “I really enjoy Suman’s look because it beautifully reflects a strong woman who stays connected to her roots. From the nath to the traditional Nauvari saree drape, every element adds to her personality and presence.”

“I love wearing this look, as it brings out a certain strength and grace in Suman, while still keeping her grounded and real,” she added in a statement.

The synopsis of the show read: In a remote Maharashtra village, Suman, a feared matriarch, secretly practices Vashikaran - an occult ritual believed to control people, situations, and even spirits. When a farm worker's mother publicly humiliates her, the woman is mysteriously found dead the next day.

Soon, Suman's tantric mentor is discovered hanging from a tree. As police investigate, eerie events erupt, enemies rise, loyalties shift, and Suman's empire of fear begins to collapse.

Vashikaranam airs on Sony Entertainment Television and streams on Sony LIV.

--IANS

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