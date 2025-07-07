Smriti Irani's look as Tulsi Virani from 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' reboot goes viral on social media

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Actress turned politician Smriti Irani is back as the iconic Tulsi Virani after 25 long years with "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" reboot.

The first look of Irani from the revamped version of the popular drama is doing rounds on social media.

Irani was seen wearing a maroon saree with golden butis and a rich zari border. In the typical Tulsi style, her look was completed with a big red bindi, traditional gold jewelry, along with a black-beaded mangalsutra, and stacked bangles.

Talking about "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" reboot, producer Ektaa Kapoor spilled her excitement, saying, “When we created 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' over two decades ago, we never imagined it would become such a defining part of India’s television legacy. With 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Tulsi Ka Safar', our intent is to revisit and celebrate that legacy by curating the most powerful moments from the original series into a format that today’s audiences can experience with fresh eyes. It’s a tribute to the characters, emotions, and stories that resonated so deeply, and we’re excited to bring this nostalgia-packed journey to JioHotstar for both old fans and a whole new generation."

Actor Amar Upadhyay, who will be reprising his role as Mihir Virani, added, “Stepping back into Kyunki’s world through 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Tulsi Ka Safar' has been like flipping through a beloved old photo album. It’s not about recreating, but about reliving those moments that left an imprint on so many hearts. This new format on JioHotstar allows viewers to re-experience Mihir’s story with renewed perspective and emotion, and I’m thrilled that both longtime fans and first-timers will get to see what made this character and show so iconic."

The original drama "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi " aired between 2000 to 2008, making a special place for itself in the hearts of television lovers.

It would be both exciting and nostalgic for the viewers to see Tulsi and Mihir on the screen once again.

