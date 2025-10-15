Smriti Irani shares a selfie with Sakshi Tanwar, calls her “home”

Mumbai Oct 15, IANS Television superstar Smriti Irani, aka Tulsi from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, took to her social media account recently to share a picture featuring herself along with television superstar Sakshi Tanwar, aka Parvati and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki.

Alongside the photos, Smriti shared a heartfelt post for Sakshi Tanwar reflecting on their long-standing bond. She wrote, “Grace, grit and gorgeousness – there are many adjectives that I can ascribe to Sakshi, but what I can’t describe is how it felt to embrace the memory and reality of her after 2.5 decades of camaraderie. We didn’t know the ruckus Tulsi Parvati created, for we were not chasing history; we happened to make it while chasing excellence."

She added, " To say she is a loving mother, a doting daughter, and an authentic human being is to reduce her to just complimentary phrases, to bind her to mere words... so what do you say to her? For this is one person that can make even silences speak. You are loved, Sakshi, and I hope you know you are home, hope and all heart.”

The photo showcases Sakshi and Smriti smiling together in their traditional sarees of their characters from their respective shows, radiating the same grace as 25 years ago. For the uninitiated, television's two most iconic matriarchs, Tulsi Irani and Parvati Agarwal, are all set to share the screen once again, rekindling memories of the golden era of Indian television. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 is now gearing up for a special crossover episode with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki.

Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar will reprise their roles as Parvati and Om Agarwal from Kahane Ghar Ghar Ki, meeting Tulsi and Mihir Virani, portrayed by Smriti Rani and Amar Upadhyay. The crossover promises to be a nostalgic celebration of television, bringing back together two shows that define Indian family drama.

Interestingly, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki marks its 25th anniversary this October. Sakshi Tanwar as Parvati was loved by audiences in the early 2000s. Both the shows ruled the roost and rocked the television space for years. They went on to become the most iconic bahus of television, setting an example for years to come in the television space.

Their character aura was immensely loved, and the ladies boasted of a massive fan following – so much that both Smriti Irani and Sakshi Tanwar were invited to the iconic talk show Koffee with Karan, making them the only television stars to appear on the talk show that otherwise featured only top Bollywood stars.

