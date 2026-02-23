Smriti Irani says ‘friend’ Divya Seth Shah brings out the best in her

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani shared a tender note dedicated to her close friend and actress Divya Seth Shah, expressing gratitude for a bond that continues to inspire her creatively.

Read More

Smriti took to Instagram, where she posted a selfie with Divya, who started her career with the television serial Hum Log, playing the character of Majhli.

In the caption section, Smriti posted a few lines in Hindi, reflecting on friendship, light and togetherness.

“Tu har raah par yun mil muskura kar, Tu har nazm mein mil dil ko rula kar. Tu har mod par mil is dua ke saath, Ke yun hi milte rahein hum rehguzar ki har aah par.”

Tagging Divya Seth Shah, Irani admitted that she hadn’t written in a while but credited her friend for bringing out the best in those around her.

“Hey @divyasethshah see what you make me do haven’t written in a while….”

She labelled Divya as “the light and the laughter” even on dimly lit roads, adding that she is deeply loved and cherished.

“You my friend bring out the best in your friends. No matter how dimly lit at times are the roads we meet on , you are always the light and the laughter you are loved and cherished#delhidiaries,” concluded Smriti.

Divya is known for her work in films such as “Jab We Met”, “Dil Dhadakne Do”, “The Accidental Prime Minister,” “Sardar Ka Grandson,” and “Article 370”. She’s also showcased her acting prowess in TV shows such as Abhimaan, Tehkikaat, Banegi Apni Baat and Ek Nayi Ummeed - Roshni, to name a few.

Talking about Smriti, she returned to television in July 2025 after 17 years, reprising her iconic role as Tulsi Virani in the reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

The show is a sequel and reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. It also stars Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Shagun Sharma and Aman Gandhi.

--IANS

dc/