Smriti Irani pens motivational note for those ‘mocked, targeted or wounded by careless words’

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Television superstar turned politician Smriti Irani penned a powerful motivational note for anybody who has been ‘mocked, targeted, or quietly wounded by careless words’, urging them to rise above negativity and choose self-worth.

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Sharing a picture of herself on her social media account, Smriti used the song ‘Can I Call You Rose?’ by Solomon as the background track.

Connecting her motivational note to the song, she wrote, *Can I call you Rose? No… you cannot.”

She further added, ‘In a world consumed by self-importance, where every opinion demands to be heard, some mistake noise for influence. They believe their words can redefine how someone sees themselves.”

The actress further wrote, “This is for anyone who has been mocked, diminished, targeted, or quietly wounded by careless words—once or repeatedly. What others say about you does not define you.”

Asking people to observe the naysayers, Smriti wrote, “Look closer, and you’ll often find that the urge to tear someone down comes from a place of their own limitations—their frustration, their inability to build something meaningful through effort and integrity.”

She added, “So keep going. Life is far too short to be lived under the weight of someone else’s bitterness. Choose joy. Choose forward motion.”

Elaborating on the picture shared by her, Smriti wrote, “And if you look at my expression in the photograph—it’s not anger, not confusion, not defeat. It’s the face of someone who hears it all, understands it for what it is, and simply chooses not to carry it.”

She concluded by as asking everybody to keep moving on and not wait. “Keep walking. Quietly, steadily, unapologetically. #mondaymotivation,’” she wrote.

Talking about Smriti Irani the actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than 25 years.

Smriti Irani Rose to fame with her stint as Tulsi Virani in the super hit television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi that first aired in July 2000.

The actress was loved for a character portrayal as Tulsi and the onscreen pairing with Mihir aka Amar Upadhyay went on to became one of the most beloved reel life pairing of television.

With hostinct as Tulsi for over 8 years on television Smriti Irani went on to became one of the highest paid actresses of that time.

The actress is currently seen on the reprise version of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2, that went on air in August 2025.

–IANS

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