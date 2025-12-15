Smriti Irani lauds Akshaye Khanna for 'surpassing all expectations' in Dhurandhar: 'De do Oscar'

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Actress-cum-politician Smriti Irani has taken to her social media in lauding Akshaye Khanna’s performance in Dhurandhar.

The politician shared a funny scene from the Akshay Kumar and Akshaye Khanna starrer movie Tees Maar Khan and wrote, “When Akshaye Khanna has surpassed all expectations & you too want to yell… de do Oscar #dhurandhar.”

The funny video clip shared by Smriti from Tees Maar Khan shows Akshay Kumar’s character bursting with excitement and demanding an Oscar for Atish Kapoor, played by Akshaye Khanna. Smriti has been mighty impressed with Dhurandhar. The actress earlier had taken to her social media account in lauding the movie and its entire team. Sharing a collage of the lead star cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Ashaye Khanna, director Aditya Dhar and actor Arjun Rampal, Irani penned a heartwarming note, further highlighting the essence of the movie.

She wrote, “If you have looked into the eyes of the wife of a fallen soldier & walked her to the cremation ground, if you have visited the Jagti camp in Jammu, if you have seen the deserted temple premises of Sharika Devi in Srinagar, if you have met those who were on duty during the Parliament attack or have family that survived the 26/11 Mumbai attack, then nothing in Dhurandhar should lead you to outrage; after all, it’s just a film.”

Irani also lauded Aditya Dhar for his direction and wrote, “As a storyteller, @adityadharfilms is a craftsperson par excellence; as a research fiend, even more so. It’s the quiver in the face as he pulls the cover off a dead son that makes Akshaye Khanna’s performance a lesson in craft, and @ranveersingh’s piercing eyes that speak when he doesn’t are a must-watch for those who aspire to be consistent in their pursuit of a legacy, and that @rampal72 can be so menacing is a revelation.”

She also commended the music and wrote, “And the music OMG. When a director’s passion meets the keen eye of a casting director like Mukesh @castingchhabra, you can rest assured the screen will explode.” Smriti Irani mentioned further, “Dhurandhar isn’t just a film—it’s the echo of lives lived and lost; and if cinema can make you feel that weight, maybe you owe it more than outrage. Those like me who have had the privilege of being in the vicinity of a legend called Ajit Doval may find it a tad bit weird to watch @actormaddy play a cinematic version of him, but then there could have been no better actor who could so calmly hold a storm within.”

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress further wrote, “To the men and women known and unknown who have died defending us and are still in pursuit of justice for the everyday Indian—Dhanyawad; our nation holds you in high esteem and is forever in your debt #dhurandhar.”

Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna has been taking the internet by storm with his viral scene from the movie. Audiences have been praising his performance and noting that he deserved this level of fame and recognition long ago.

Talking about Dhurandhar, the movie was released on the 5th of December and ever since then has been receiving a great response from both audiences and critics alike.

--IANS

rd/