Smriti Irani gives a sneak peek into her cooking time, calls it 'pleasures of being me’

Mumbai Feb 20 (IANS) Actress turned politician Smriti Irani recently was seen sharing a glimpse of herself cooking her meals, calling it as ‘pleasures of being me’.

Read More

The actress without revealing her face, was seen cooking what seems to be like a main course dish by caramelizing onions. Smriti reflected how cooking for herself is pleasurable for her.

Despite balancing her career as a full-time actor and an active politician, Smriti appears to have carved out some time for herself amid her busy schedule.

The actress as much as is a thorough professional, is also a fun person when around her loved ones. A few days ago, Smriti met with her old colleagues from her hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi which aired in the year 2000 and took fans on a trip down memory lane.

The video clips reshared by Smriti on her social media account, captured the cast enjoying quality time together during a dinner outing. Among those present along with Smriti Irani were Gauri Pradhan, Apara Mehta, Hiten Tejwani, Sumeet Sachdev, Tina Vohra, Komolika Guhathakurta, Sandeep Biswas, Ashlesha Savant and others.

.

Talking about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the reprise version- second season of the show went on air, after 25 years of its debut, in August 2025.

Smriti Irani reprised the role of Tulsi while Amar Upadhyay is seen essaying the role of Mihir.

For the uninitiated, Mihir and Tulsi were considered to be the most iconic on-screen couple back in 2000s.

The previous season that aired from June 2000 to November 2008, saw a run of 8 years making it the longest running show of that time.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 along with Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, also stars actors Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Ritu Seth, Ketaki Dave, Komolika Guhathakurta with each one of them having reprised their roles on the show.

It has also roped in a new cast that includes Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Tanisha Mehta, Prachi Singh and Ankit Bhatia.

IANS

rd/