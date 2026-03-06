Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay revisit 26-year-old memory of Amitabh Bachchan welcoming them to KBC Season 1

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani and actor Amar Upadhyay, popularly known as Tulsi and Mihir from the cult TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, took a trip down memory lane.

They revisited a beautiful memory from 25 years ago that featured Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan as well.

Amar Upadhay, on Friday, shared a major throwback from their appearance on the first season of the iconic quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The nostalgic moment, going by the look of the picture, seems to be dating back around 25 years, when the two appeared together on the show hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Sharing the throwback clip on social media, Amar Upadhyay captioned it as, “A precious throwback to the moment when Tuhir proudly graced the KBC Season 1 stage..”

Resharing the post, Smriti Irani wrote on her social media account as, “Hey ram … I almost forgot about this one .. what amazing memories @amarupadhyay_official.”

The pictures show Smriti Irani as Tulsi dressed in a bright pink saree paired with traditional jewellery, standing on the stage with Amar Upadhyay as Mihir, who is seen in a formal black suit.

Both of them are seen being welcomed by Kaun Banega Crorepati host and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

In another picture, the duo can be seen seated at the hot seat while Amitabh Bachchan stands beside them engaging in conversation.

Another picture captures Amar shaking hands with the legendary host while Smriti stands between them, smiling at the memorable moment.

It seems the duo appeared on KBC as a part of the reality show's integration episode with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Talking about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, the show that went on air on the 3rd of July 2000.

The first season ran for about 8 years and went onto become one of the finest and most beloved saas-bahu dramas of Indian Television, and also the longest running show of that time

25 years post the first season, the reprise version of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi went on air in August 2025.

Smriti Irani reprised the role of Tulsi while Amar Upadhyay is seen essaying the role of Mihir.

Actress Apara Mehta who essayed the role of Mihir’s mother Savita Virani in the first season, is not a part of the current one.

For the uninitiated, Mihir and Tulsi were considered to be the most iconic on-screen couple back in 2000s.

True blue fans of the show would remember how the character of Mihir essayed by Amar Upadhyay was brought back to life, even after he had exited it, due to the high demand by fans.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 along with Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay, also stars actors Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Ritu Seth and Ketaki Dave, Komolika Guhathakurta and each one of them has reprised their roles on the show.

It has also roped in a new cast that includes Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Aman Gandhi, Tanisha Mehta, Prachi Singh and Ankit Bhatia.

