‘Sixer Season 2’ trailer highlights a journey of second chances and self-discovery beyond cricket

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) The makers of “Sixer Season 2” have released the official trailer on social media, offering a glimpse into a story that goes beyond cricket.

It explores themes of second chances, self-discovery, and personal growth. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Amazon MX Player wrote, “pitch pe dhamaka bhi hoga aur screen pe hungama bhi hoga kyunki Sixer Season 2 aa gaya hai Sixer Season 2 releasing 24 Sep on @mxplayer for FREE!.” The new season delves into the transformative journey of a gifted but flawed cricketer, exploring personal growth, emerging responsibilities, and the complex dynamics of love and friendship.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Chaitanya Kumbhakonum and Divyanshu Malhotra, “Sixer Season 2” stars Shivankit Singh Parihar, Karishma Singh, Gaurav Singh, Badri Chavan, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Brij Bhushan Shukla, and Rahul Tewari.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, said “At Amazon MX Player, we are committed to telling stories that resonate with India at its core, and Sixer is one such story. Cricket is more than just a game here; it is an integral part of our culture. Season 2 goes beyond the pitch to explore themes of friendship, redemption, and self-belief.”

Speaking about the show, Shivankit Singh Parihar, who essays the character of Nikku in the series, shared: “Playing Nikku again has been an emotional homecoming for me. In Season 1, he was flawed, impulsive – one who was chasing glory. This season, we see him grow into someone who values people as much as the game. Sixer S2 is about second chances, brotherhood, and the choices that shape us.”

Karishma Singh, who portrays Gargi, added: “What I love about Season 2 is the authenticity of relationships. Gargi may be part of a love triangle, but she also grounds the story emotionally and brings depth to the story. Sixer S2 showcases how cricket is not just about matches and scores, but also about love, loyalty, and the messy yet beautiful dynamics of growing up. It’s heartfelt, real, and incredibly relatable.”

Vijay Koshy, President of TVF, said, “With Sixer Season 2, we wanted to capture the spirit of cricket while telling a story that is both deeply personal and universally relatable. Nikku’s journey is not just about the game, but about the friendships, rivalries, and second chances that define all of us. TVF has always believed in creating content that resonates with young India, and with Amazon MX Player, we are excited to bring this emotional and high-energy chapter of Sixer to millions of viewers for free.”

“Sixer Season 2” will be available to stream for free starting 24th September on Amazon MX Player.

